Golf and the lockdown

Sir, – Sport Ireland has advised the Golfing Union of Ireland that affiliated golf clubs must close under Level 5 restrictions.

Could Sport Ireland please provide the medical justification to explain why I can freely walk in a local park with uncontrolled access, no record of who is present, and scant regard for social distancing but I cannot walk in a local place where access is controlled, attendance recorded and social distance maintained? – Yours, etc,

DFM DUFFY,

Cabinteely,

Co Dublin.

Sir, – No golf? Level Fore! – Yours, etc,

DAVID CURRAN,

Knocknacarra,

Galway.

Sir, – The powers that be should be reminded that Golfgate happened in a hotel and not on a golf course. What about the physically handicapped people for whom swimming is their only form of physical therapy? Who decided that greyhound racing , horse racing and GAA games are elite sports?

Elite sports? Sports for the boys, methinks. – Yours, etc,

ANNE

HAYDEN,

Monkstown,

Co Dublin.

Sir, – When will the golf courses be able to open again? When the Covid -19 restrictions are reduced to “Level Par”? – Yours, etc,

PAUL

DELANEY,

Dalkey,

Co Dublin.

Sir, – So intercounty GAA can continue, but my retired parents cannot go for a game of golf where they encounter hardly a soul?

Is this decision based solely on public health grounds, or is it more likely because my parents don’t have a deal with Sky Sports? – Yours, etc,

JENNIFER

PRENDERGAST,

Kilmacanogue,

Co Wicklow.