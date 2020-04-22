Golden opportunity to be in government?

Sir, – Fintan O’Toole asks if the Greens, the Social Democrats and Labour “are being offered a golden opportunity to fill a hole” by Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil “or are being beckoned into a swamp” (“FF and FG have produced a colouring book for adults”, Opinion & Analysis, April 21st). Your columnist answers his own question: “There is an intellectual vacuum in the centre of Irish politics”.

However, a paucity of inspiration doesn’t mean that the Fine Gael/Fianna Fáil duopoly isn’t best placed to form the next government. After all, the two traditional ruling parties have the crucial advantage over their more progressive rivals of decades of experience in government. Leo Varadkar and Simon Harris, especially, have already shown the value of understanding how power works with their assured performances during the coronavirus crisis.

Indeed, the middle of a pandemic isn’t the right time for Ireland to launch into a radical experiment with relatively untried and untested politicians at the State’s helm.

Also, Sinn Féin, in particular, would benefit greatly from a spell in official opposition, during which it could seriously prepare itself for the difficult realities and choices of office. More importantly, it would be the best outcome for the country.

If Fintan O’Toole is correct and Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil really are “lost for ideas”, then Ireland won’t be waiting too long for its first genuinely left-wing government. – Yours, etc,

JOE McCARTHY,

Arbour Hill,

Dublin 7 .

Sir, – I agree with Fintan O’Toole that what is now needed is a broad national government. It should, however, be of limited duration. It has many advantages over the FF/FG shotgun wedding to which some are being invited at present.

Contrary to innumerate claims, the country voted for a wide range of parties. A national government is the only arrangement that reflects this.

Second, Covid-19 has utterly transformed the economic and social environment. We have no idea what lies ahead, neither in Ireland nor in the markets with which we trade. As such, trying to put together a long-term programme for government is pure fantasy.

Getting the country back on its feet will be the priority and hard decisions may well be needed. These need broad ownership.

Third, a national government can neutralise the various reservations our parties have about doing business with each other and also broaden the talent pool for a cabinet. What people need is a competent adult government, and putting party interests first will not play well.

As to who should be taoiseach for this interim period, an undertaking that the holder would not seek to hold the office again in the future might make it easier to select someone.

An arrangement of this nature could run for 18 to 24 months. After the first 12 months, parties could be free to storm out on points of principle on a staggered basis. – Yours, etc,

KEVIN O’SULLIVAN,

Phibsborough,

Dublin 7.

Sir, – In these uncertain and unprecedented times, we don’t need the distractions of old-fashioned party politics or personality rivalries.

I believe that Leo Varadkar and Micheál Martin working together with the Green Party, the Social Democrats and Labour can form a stable government and steer the country wisely in these challenging times. – Yours, etc,

SHEILA PECK,

Dundalk,

Co Louth.