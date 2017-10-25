Golden opportunities

Sir, – Both the Golden Pages and the telephone directory are delivered with a note outlining clearly how to opt out of the delivery system. I logged on, ticked the non-delivery box, and have thankfully never received a copy since.

This simple and effective opt-out is in sharp contrast to the delivery of junk mail and free newspapers to my home. I have very clear notices on my letter-box stating that I do not want these deliveries but they continue, although at least at much-reduced volumes since I put up the notice. – Yours, etc,

DONAL McGRATH,

Greystones, Co Wicklow.