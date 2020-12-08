Going through the hoops

Sir, – “I can’t get me mask off over me hoops”, said Senator Lynne Ruane (Miriam Lord’s Week, December 5th).

Indeed, I sympathise with Senator Ruane, except I don’t wear hoops.

However, I do wear glasses and hearing aids, two items which need to be rested securely on my ears.

Now, on top of those, I must wear a mask.

While steamed-up glasses are a constant hazard, the more potentially hazardous items are the hearing aids, which inevitably get caught in the loops of the mask, and I have to stick my fingers in my ears to prevent them falling out as I remove my mask. – Yours, etc,

TONY CORCORAN,

Rathfarnham,

Dublin 14.