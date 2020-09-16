God and Covid-19

Sir, – Regarding “God expects us to defeat the threat of Covid-19 ourselves” (John Wijngaards, Rite & Reason, September 15th), I never cease to be amazed at individuals who, regardless of religious persuasion, confidently tell the rest of us what God is thinking. – Yours, etc,

JAMES QUINN,

Rochester,

Michigan, US.

Sir, – What a wonderful article from John Wijngaards. Perhaps in these very difficult times for us all we might hear more from him. – Yours, etc,

JOAN MacDONALD,

Rathfarnham,

Dublin 14.

Sir, – John Wijngaards seems to find the prayers of the poor and dispossessed to a God of miracles to be somehow embarrassing. Instead we are to put our faith in an equally reductive view of God as quizmaster, or lecturer, eternally setting us questions to solve to show that we are worthy. – Yours, etc,

CATHERINE MURPHY,

Dublin 14.