Sir, – Charlie Chawke says, “ I wanted to leave it with a village-type setting” (Business, May 15th). What villages have eight-storey buildings? As to his not being invited to the Zoom call of objectors, perhaps if he had invited his neighbours to the meetings where he drew up his plans before putting up his planning notices, they would have extended him the same courtesy. – Yours, etc,

DAVID DOYLE,

Goatstown,

Dublin 14.