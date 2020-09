Sir, – When Tony Clayton-Lea described the Rolling Stones as “rock music’s oldest and most artistically barren legacy band”, I lost all interest in his review of Goat Head’s Soup (“Goats Head Soup 2020 – more filler than killer”, September 4th). An absolutely ridiculous statement. Almost like saying Michelangelo was a handy guy to paint the odd ceiling or two! – Yours, etc,

CHARLIE NEVILLE,

Cork.