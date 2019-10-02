Sir, – I have been a vegetarian for over 30 years, and needless to say the food on offer in restaurants, bars and cafes has improved in that time to include some really fantastic vegetarian options.

However, here is a plea to all restaurants, hotels and bars serving food. Can you please stop serving goat’s cheese with beetroot? There are too many incarnations to mention but we all know what they are.

A little more imagination, please. – Yours, etc,

GERALDINE

BURKITT,

Caherdaniel,

Co Kerry.