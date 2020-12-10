Global access to vaccine is just response

Sir, – This week, an alliance of campaigning organisations, of which Oxfam is a member, warned that up to 70 low and lower middle-income countries will only have capacity to vaccinate one in 10 people against Covid-19 next year unless governments and the pharmaceutical industry take urgent action.

To date, wealthier nations have bought enough doses to vaccinate their entire populations almost three times over by the end of 2021. Nations that represent just 14 per cent of the world’s population now own 53 per cent of the most promising vaccines. For this reason, our alliance is calling for a “people’s vaccine”.

The vaccines developed by AstraZeneca/Oxford, Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech have received more than $5 billion dollars in public funding, which places a responsibility on them to act in the global public interest.

Momentum is mounting for a people’s vaccine, which has already been backed by Covid survivors, health experts, activists, past and present world leaders, including our former president Mary Robinson, faith leaders, and economists.

The People’s Vaccine Alliance is calling on all pharmaceutical corporations working on Covid-19 vaccines to share openly their technology and intellectual property through the World Health Organisation Covid-19 Technology Access Pool (C-TAP), so that billions more doses can be manufactured and safe and effective vaccines can be available to all people, regardless of geography.

The Alliance is also calling on governments to do everything in their power to ensure Covid-19 vaccines are made a global public good – free of charge to the public, fairly distributed and based on need.

No one should be denied a life-saving vaccine because of the country they live in or the amount of money in their pocket.

But unless something changes dramatically, for billions of vulnerable people around the world a safe and effective vaccine for Covid-19 will be out of their reach for the foreseeable future. As Tedros Ghebreyesus, director of the World Health Organisation, said earlier this year, “no-one is safe until everyone is safe”. – Yours, etc,

JIM CLARKEN,

Chief Executive,

Oxfam Ireland,

Ringsend,

Dublin 4.