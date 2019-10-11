Glenstal angel

Sir, – Perhaps the monks of Glenstal should return to the school catechism and note that angels are described as spiritual intelligences, and as such are neither male nor female (“Nude biblical images by Glenstal monk are banned by Facebook”, October 8th).

They have usually been represented by well-draped asexual bodies, but have been given names which in their common form are perceived to be male.

However, giving them a clear sexual persona is surely bad theology. – Yours, etc,

GABRIELLE

BROCKLESBY,

Dún Laoghaire,

Co Dublin.