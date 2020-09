Sir, – As an exiled Scot, I greatly enjoy reading The Irish Times, not least for its clear-eyed coverage of events affecting my homeland. However, describing Glasgow as Scotland’s “second city”, as you did on Wednesday’s front page, is fighting talk. – Yours, etc,

LIAM McILVANNEY,

Co-Director,

Centre for Irish

and Scottish Studies,

University

of Otago,

Dunedin,

New Zealand.