Sir, – Frank McNally’s reference (An Irishman’s Diary, May 14th) to the resumption of the Bundesliga next weekend put me in my mind of the old question as to who is the most unpopular man in German soccer.

It is, of course, the Borussia Mönchengladbach fan who shouts ”Give me a B ...”.

Unfortunately he won’t be able to attend their games but might like to fill his remaining lockdown time making a banner. – Yours, etc,

GARY BYRNE,

Foxrock,

Dublin 18.