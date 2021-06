Sir, – Further to “PwC calls for tax breaks for ‘green’ funds and their managers” (Business, June 3rd), I reduce, reuse, recycle, repurpose, repair, compost, walk, ride a bike, use public transport and have a pollinator-friendly garden.

Can I have a tax break, please, or should I risk losing my expertise in these crucial skills? – Yours, etc,

NIALL McMANUS,

Kilkenny.