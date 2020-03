Sir, – I read with interest your feature on Blackrock, Co Dublin (February 29th). You mention St Andrew’s College as a “multi-denominational school, boys”. That’s a surprise to me, and I’m sure many others, including the past pupils who are members of the Irish women’s hockey team that recently qualified for the forthcoming Tokyo Olympics. – Yours, etc,

HEATHER

McCUTCHEON,

(Transition Year Student),

Blackrock, Co Dublin.