Gin and tonic

Sir, – While I empathise with self-proclaimed granny Sheila Keogh’s problem of not being able to enjoy a humble CDC gin in some establishments (October 24th), I would encourage her to branch out and taste some of the other delicious Irish gins on the market.

Forget the fishbowl and request a tall glass! – Yours, etc,

LAURA O’MARA,

Stillorgan,

Co Dublin.

Sir, – I was very put out recently to find the Abbey Theatre does not stock CDC gin, where I was offered and refused the Bombay Sapphire stuff. No, thanks, I will abstain.

My very late father was a bit of a connoisseur on all such matters and always advised that CDC was the only gin to imbibe.

And, yes, I am a granny, and I don’t need anyone to teach me how to suck eggs. – Yours, etc,

ANN SHANKEY,

Dublin 6.