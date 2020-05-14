Getting to sports clubs

Sir, – It was with rising hope that I read the recently published roadmap to lead us out of the pandemic. Since then, I have been consulting it daily.

On Monday, golf courses and tennis clubs can reopen, which is good news. But how can I access one of these places for my necessary outdoor physical exercise if I live more than 5km away? Is the opening only meant for the lucky few who live near enough? Or can we interpret the distance using common sense?

I would be travelling in my car. I would not be in contact with anyone en route. And of course, once there, I would be religiously observing social distancing.

I am of the cocooning generation that was only “released” on May 5th. Having been deprived of outdoor exercise for so long, I am very keen to get started again. – Yours, etc,

KATHLEEN FORDE,

Whitehall,

Dublin 9.