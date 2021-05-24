Getting to Dublin Airport

Sir, – As Barry O’Halloran correctly points out in his article, the Government has managed to avoid much public criticism of its tough stance against travel (“Aviation interests let fly at Government over state of industry and lack of recovery plan”, Business, May 21st).

While the Government may feels that it can avoid the ire of the public in relation to the aviation sector, the issue of transport to and from the airport must be finally addressed.

If we truly are the land of céad míle fáilte that the Government wishes to advertise us as, why do we insist on inconvenient and inaccessible services to the airport? We must use this opportunity to build the long-awaited rail link between the city and the airport, and should we stand idle much longer, we will not be the first cab off the rank, but will be stuck firmly in reverse for the foreseeable future. – Yours, etc,

KEN MURRAY,

Goatstown,

Dublin 14.