Getting there

Sir, – Let’s hope as the Government makes important decisions this week for the lifting of restrictions that it puts the emphasis back where it belongs – on the destination not the journey.

How far you travel from your home is largely irrelevant compared to what you do when you arrive.

Surely reopening campsites and allowing people to travel to their holiday homes or self-catering units, with clear guidelines on socialising with other families al fresco, makes sense at this stage and would give everyone a much-needed sense of freedom and normality. – Yours, etc,

MARIA

O’ROURKE,

Carlow.