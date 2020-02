Sir, – I am intrigued by the news that an Irish-owned Asian restaurant in Dublin, Camile Thai, wants to deliver takeaway food by drone. Am I the only reader whose mind is filled with images of Dubliners at a bus stop or in their garden being bombarded by a drone accidentally shedding its tom yum soup or its green curry? Perhaps the prawn crackers might float gently earthwards with the grace of a butterfly. – Yours, etc,

SEAN FOX,

Dublin 3.