Getting the best results from surgery

Sir, – The recent research on emergency surgery in Ireland (Paul Cullen, Home News, November 18th) found that outcomes in Ireland are excellent compared to international standards and superior to those in the UK. It also found that low volume surgical centres had the same outcomes as high volume centres. These results do not provide any basis for “reducing the number of hospitals providing critical surgery” or moving to “follow UK arrangements.” This excellent study is a good news story for the Irish health system and should be interpreted as such. – Yours, etc,

Prof JOHN BROWNE,

School of Public Health,

University College Cork.