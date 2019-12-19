Getting Stormont back on track

Sir, – Sinn Féin and the DUP have been quick to interpret the outcome of the UK elections as evidence that voters wish to see them return to Stormont. While this narrative is convenient for them, it is not wholly convincing. Voters have no desire to see the two parties who were primarily responsible for the stasis and cronyism that characterised the North’s political institutions simply pick up where they left off three years ago.

If Stormont is to return it can only do so on the basis of systemic reform, much of which must be informed by the findings of the RHI report. The ability of Sinn Féin and the DUP to close down discourse and evade scrutiny were significant factors in the mismanagement and governance failures that culminated in the RHI fiasco.

A sizeable number of the current MLAs have been co-opted rather than elected. A re-established Stormont therefore requires a fresh mandate if it is to be credible. Brexit is going to be forced on us and constitutional change is coming. A new cohort of politicians representing the plurality of views in the North will provide the new voices and fresh thinking it needs to meet the urgent challenges it now faces. – Yours, etc,

PAUL LAUGHLIN,

Derry.

Sir, – As the post-election dust begins to settle over the remnants of a United Kingdom, hope comes from the most unlikely of sources, Northern Ireland.

The winds of change have filled the sails of the NI Alliance Party and blown in fresh air to replace the stale rhetoric of DUP/ Sinn Féin.

At long last there appears to be a centre ground forming that could eventually become a new, non-sectarian, majority in Northern Ireland which is essential for the stable future of Ireland, North and South.

The Northern Ireland Secretary, and Tánaiste Simon Coveney met this week to provide leadership in how to reconvene the Stormont Assembly. If this proves unsuccessful then they should not hesitate to call for new elections.

How I look forward to the first minister Naomi Long and deputy first minister Nigel Dodds shaking hands on the steps of Stormont and then agreeing a post-Brexit political programme with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and British prime minister Boris Johnson.

Stranger things have happened, but “peace comes dropping slow”. – Yours, etc,

GRAEME GUTHRIE,

Westport,

Co Mayo.