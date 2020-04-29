Getting some air

Sir, – On my early-morning walks I have relished the peace, the birdsong, the crisp fresh air and, most of all, the absence of traffic in my local area. Within a two-kilometre radius of my house, there are about eight schools, and between 7am and 9am, the area is completely clogged up by cars.

As a cyclist, I often have to dismount and walk my way around the traffic, a considerable amount of which is made up of large vehicles carrying small children. Would schools consider suggesting to parents who live within a two-kilometre radius (or even three-kilometre) that from September on, as their contribution to a healthier environment and to their own and their children’s health, they might walk their children to school?

A post-virus resolution, you might say, some of many we should all be making now that we’re learning some important lessons about our relationship with the planet. – Yours, etc,

DOIREANN NÍ­ BHRIAIN,

Rathmines,

Dublin 6.

Sir, – Physical distancing has brought into focus how driving and parking are prioritised on our streets, leaving little space to walk and cycle safely and comfortably.

We need to consider not only the ground underfoot, but the air around us.

Research indicates that long-term exposure to traffic pollutants may be an important contributor to fatalities caused by Covid-19.

Traffic emissions aggravate respiratory conditions.

Traffic pollution alone causes 1,700 new cases of asthma each year in Ireland.

Filtering traffic from streets, wider footpaths, segregated cycle lanes, enforcing speed limits and no parking on paths will encourage more people to walk and cycle while maintaining physical distancing.

This in turn will help improve our air quality – now more than ever a crucial component of our public health. – Yours, etc,

SÍLE GINNANE,

Ennis,

Co Clare.