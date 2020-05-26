Getting into print

Sir, – In your full-page “thank you” to subscribers (May 23rd), I cordially acknowledge your appreciation of us readers who buy, as we would have it, the “paper newspaper” at our local newsagent.

Long may The Irish Times acknowledge the cohort, whose experience is incomplete without encountering the distinctiveness and lure of the weave of print on paper and the rite of turning each page and then perhaps folding it to better befit the perspective of the narrative.

The local newsagents, too, will nod their appreciation of you because there will always be other items off their shelves that will accompany the paper home. – Yours, etc,

MICHAEL GANNON,

Kilkenny.