Getting from A to B

Sir, – I live in Carrick on Shannon, which happens to have both bus and train transport to Dublin, which is very much appreciated.

There is, however, little chance of transport to the west of the country, so in order to reach the southwest one has to go from west to Dublin to go to Kerry or Cork, and to reach Galway one must first go to Sligo, and so on.

Surely it’s time to consider opening up the corridors all along the western and more rural side of Ireland rather than centralised attention to the eastern and more urban areas.

As people consider working from home and seek to find more affordable housing, let’s make it possible. – Yours, etc,

AILEEN ROANTREE,

Carrick on Shannon,

Co Leitrim.