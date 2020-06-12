Getting back to ‘normal’

Sir, – We would all love for this to be over, but in the haste to get back to normal it would appear that we may be forgetting how precarious the situation still is and how quickly we might return there.

In the early days of this crisis, we glimpsed how a fairer society might operate with a single health service and a reasonable and guaranteed income for all.

The push to accelerate a return to normality is being strongly driven by powerful business lobbies.

Before all this began the February election provided quite a scare for these vested interests.

I have the distinct impression that the major incentive for this lobbying is to get back to “normal” before the citizens of this country can get their heads around the possibility that there may be a better way. – Yours, etc,

SEÁN LEAKE,

Terenure,

Dublin 6W.