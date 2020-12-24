Getting around the capital

Sir, – Why has nobody yet mentioned the plan by the National Transport Authority (NTA) to close all five railway crossings on the Dart line in this area? Lansdowne Road, Serpentine Avenue, Sandymount Avenue, Ailesbury Road/Parade Avenue and Strand Road/Merrion Gates will be blocked to through-traffic.The plans are to be put out to public consultation in mid-2022, 18 months or so from now (“Dart extension aims to double capacity”, News, August 27th).

This will exclude all commuter traffic from Sandymount, unless the abandoned flyover at Merrion Church is resurrected.

The provision of cycle tracks needs to be considered in this context. Is NTA in touch with Dublin City Council? – Yours, etc,

MICHAEL BOYLE,

Rathfarnham,

Dublin 14.