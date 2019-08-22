Sir, – I have lived in Germany since 2009 and have lived in the US and travel between the two countries reasonably often. Paul Krugman’s assertion that Germany’s infrastructure is crumbling is in stark contrast to my experience of using the infrastructures of both countries (Opinion, August 20th). I can still depend on a train or bus or tram to come within the minute of the schedule in Germany. The roads are largely in excellent repair and well maintained. Try to use Google maps to find a public transit route in the US and it will frequently give you the result of “no route found”. Drive an interstate for a few hundred miles and you see the lack of maintenance. Germany’s budget surplus might be hampering things but it sure ain’t its infrastructure. – Yours, etc,

SIMON BLAKE,

Munich.