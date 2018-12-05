Geography and the Junior Cycle

Sir, – In a letter kindly published here on June 21st, 2011, I raised concerns about the removal of history and geography from the core curriculum of the revised Junior Cycle curriculum. What was shocking then, and even now, is how few people knew about the threat to these fundamental, foundational disciplines in the educational entitlement and wellbeing of the nation’s children.

The Minister for Education and Skills must be congratulated for his commitment to a review of the core curriculum in Junior Cycle. He has an uphill battle against the sunk-cost fallacy thinking that accompanies every suggestion of a policy change but for the sake of the nation’s children, and the future of this country, everyone should support his decision. – Yours, etc,

PETER LYDON,

President,

Association of

Geography Teachers

of Ireland,

Clondalkin, Dublin 22.