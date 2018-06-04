Gender, work and pay

Sir, – Charlie Flanagan, as Minister for Justice and Equality, should consider enacting legislation akin to the UK’s Equality Act of 2010. This Act directs that any company with more than 250 staff has to report on mean and median pay by gender, as well as the proportion getting bonuses by gender, and broken down by quartile. The benefit is an immediate view of inequality by industry and employer, open to everyone. This visibility will impact hiring as a powerful market force to reduce the pay gaps, as labour supply and demand are met. If it has not been considered before, there can be no better time. – Yours, etc,

MICHAEL CORKERY,

Glanmire,

Co Cork.