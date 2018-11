Sir, – Will Mary Mitchell O’Connor now tackle other areas of employment where females are under-represented, and much more so than in academia, such as in the plastering and blocklaying trades? – Yours, etc,

JOSEPH MACKEY,

Athlone,

Co Westmeath.

Sir, – Top marks to Mary Mitchell O’Connor. It’s good to see a Minister with the courage of her convictions. – Yours, etc,

CATHERINE MURPHY,

Donnybrook,

Dublin 4.