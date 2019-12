Sir, – So four new males elected to Dáil Éireann without a whimper from gender equality spokespeople.

Who should we blame for this disgraceful imbalance?

Could it be the fault of government, male voters, female voters, parties of protest, the education system or maybe even the church?

We should wish them all well as they discharge their responsibilities . – Yours, etc,

NOEL HUSTON,

Athlone,

Co Westmeath.