Sir, – We had the report on gender equality in NUI Galway (2016). We had the Higher Education Authority’s National Review of Gender Equality in Higher Education (2016). The Minister of State for Higher Education Mary Mitchell O’Connor has publicly accepted that gender inequality is a problem in higher education and one that must be tackled.

The 2016 report includes 66 recommendations for action by the Department of Education, the Higher Educational Authority, the higher education institutions, funding agencies, etc. Yet instead of actually implementing these recommendations, the Minister proposes to set up a task force to produce another report.

Do we need yet another report? – Yours, etc,

Prof PAT O’CONNOR,

Professor Emeritus

of Sociology and

Social Policy,

University of Limerick.