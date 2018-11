Sir, – Lilly Higgins is obsessed with garlic (“It’s that time of year, so break out the beans”, Life, November 23rd). Sausage and bean casserole with four cloves of garlic!

That’s a case of,“Would you like some sausage and beans with your garlic?” – Yours, etc,

MICHAEL REDMOND,

Clongriffin, Dublin 13.

Sir, – Garlic and beans? Have you no thought for the environment! – Yours, etc,

MARY BYRNE,

Bray, Co Wicklow.