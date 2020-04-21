Garden variety

Sir, – Given people’s fresh interest in gardens and wildlife (“A return to nature”. Editorial, April 18th), and the health benefits of working and communing with nature, new planning for housing and the environment should embrace garden suburbs. These can include a mix of low-rise blocks and individual houses. The current policy of maximum concrete infill undermines the health of citizens and nature. – Yours, etc,

TRICIA CUSACK,

Greystones,

Co Wicklow.

Sir, – All the media outlets are encouraging us to get out there and garden while our other activities are so restricted. This is fine for those who are already keen gardeners, but for newcomers, where can they access seeds, plants or tools? Surely there is a case for lifting restrictions on garden centres which have large outdoor areas. Inside the shops, the usual social distancing could apply. – Yours, etc,

ALISON McCOY,

Durrus,

Bantry,

Co Cork.

Sir, – I disagree entirely with Linda Uhelemann ( April 18th) and her call to have council allotments reopened. As an allotment holder myself, I too miss the joy of digging, weeding, planting, growing and sharing all I produce.

However, all that happens as a result of travelling, by foot or by public or private transport, to the allotment, possibly meeting other holders while there (plots are side by side, so who backs off and when?), using the shared facilities, opening and closing gates, and ultimately relying on others to act in the same responsible way as yourself!

On the whole, I’d rather wait a couple of months and be safe. – Yours, etc,

PAT QUINN,

Inchicore,

Dublin 8.