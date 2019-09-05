Garden centres and busy bees

Sir, – I am not a great or knowledgeable gardener. I tend to regard it as housework without a roof. I am fairly passionate about my garden becoming a haven for wildlife, especially bees, on whom we all depend. Garden centres are a green hell of too many choices! Our garden centres should put all the plants beloved by bees in one lovely big pollinator display, concentrating, of course, in those that are native to Ireland. – Yours, etc,

SONYA GRIFFIN,

Kilmacthomas,

Co Waterford.