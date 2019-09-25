Garda vetting

Sir, – Maureen Fallon (Letters, September 23rd) appeals for more volunteer Cancer Society drivers.

While I totally agree that vulnerable children and adults must be safeguarded, I cannot see why a register could not be set up for the names of people who have Garda approval, instead of requiring them to go through the whole procedure again if they volunteer for another organisation, which is now the case. A time limit – perhaps five years – could be set and volunteers re-vetted then. Surely it is a waste of Garda and an individual’s time for the procedure to be repeated, sometimes within a few weeks. There will be fewer and fewer volunteers unless there is less red tape. – Yours, etc,

MARGARET BUTLER,

Booterstown,

Co Dublin.