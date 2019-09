Sir, – The Garda Síochána has apparently given criminals advance warning about “super-raids” it is planning in order to smash insurance-fraud rings (“Insurance fraudsters face Garda crackdown”, News, Front Page, September 16th).

Is this some new kind of “cunning plan” or procedure I need to have explained to me? – Yours, etc,

PJ MALONEY,

Cloneyheigue,

Co Westmeath.