Garda Síochána Powers Bill

Sir, – As the Minister for Justice plans to empower gardaí to seize and scrutinise the private digital details of its citizens, could she update us about any measures she has in mind aimed at stopping the regular leaking of material by gardaí to the media? – Yours, etc,

JENNY McGEEVER,

Solicitor,

Dublin 2.

A chara, – Given the extreme powers that we are handing over to the Garda Síochána and the relevant governmental authority in relation to accessing all the contents of our phones, I can only breathe a sigh of relief that our police force and enforcement authorities have proven themselves time and again to be immune to corruption and all the human frailties that the rest of us are subject to.

It really is only outside of this wonderful jurisdiction that police forces and government agencies succumb to the temptations of corruption. I’m so glad I live in a liberal western country. – Yours, etc,

ALAN COAKLEY,

Bandon,

Co Cork.