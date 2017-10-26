Garda response to emergency

Sir, – In the aftermath of the Borough market terrorist attack in London in June, when the Metropolitan Police reacted to the event and managed to neutralise the attackers within 15 minutes, the Garda authorities at the time said that the response time for the force to a similar event was four minutes, and attempted to proved this by staging a demonstration of its reaction in July of this year to a mock attack, which was widely covered in the press.

This seems at odds with the events in the Tallaght area on Monday where a single armed man went on the run in west Dublin for over eight hours pursued by a large force of gardaí.

It might need to rethink its strategy. – Yours, etc,

BRENDAN McMAHON,

Naas,

Co Kildare.