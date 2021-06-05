Garda drug testing

Sir, – As someone who does not use drugs, surely it must be ironic and worrying to more than myself that a much appreciated police force, through its staff bodies, is pushing back against drug testing (“Garda bodies seek talks over drug testing plan as staff union rejects proposal”, News, June 2nd).

I work in private industry and am rightly subject to those conditions every day, but a force that is empowered to drug-test drivers randomly and without prior notice is resisting the same conditions for themselves.

How can it possibly be acceptable to allow potentially impaired people to test potentially impaired people?

It makes a mockery of what should be a no-brainer driver safety protocol. – Yours, etc,

JASON

McGRATH,

Wexford.