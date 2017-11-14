Garda clearance procedures

Sir, – Could someone please explain the workings of the Garda clearance system? As far as I can see, if I want to work with a sports club, school or the like, I would need a clearance certificate. All fine and necessary so far. However, if I need to work with another group, I would need to go over the same rigmarole again. I cannot see the need for this complete waste of time and resources. Would it not be possible to clear an individual once, for a set time, and have a central register for pre-employment checking? – Yours, etc,

JOHN K ROGERS,

Rathowen, Co Westmeath.