Garda checkpoints

Sir, – The revelation in your piece “People in Ireland among most likely to be stopped by police” (News, May 25th) reflects a policing policy that should have no place in modern Ireland.

Stopping everyone in the hope of stumbling across criminality is an ineffective and intrusive method of catching criminals. In 47 years of driving throughout the world, I have only ever been stopped at police checkpoints in Botswana, Zimbabwe and Ireland. Checkpoints could be done away with by a greater investment in number-plate recognition systems. The innocent can then go about their business unimpeded by gardaí. – Yours, etc,

KENNETH HARPER,

Burtonport,

Co Donegal.