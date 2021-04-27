Sir , Regarding “Garda body cameras will not always be recording” (News, April 26th), why am I not surprised? “Gardaí will have the choice weather to turn recording on or off”.

This is in line with how we do things in Ireland – there is always an escape clause for the people with power.

I am very proud of our diligent gardai, and acknowledge the vast majority of them do a wonderful job looking after our safety, but are we expected to believe that a rogue garda will voluntary leave his camera recording as he abuses his power and uses excessive violence when dealing with the public?

There should be no choice and all gardaí should be required to have their body camera recording when interacting with the public. – Yours, etc,

BRENDAN

WRIGHT,

Lucan,

Co Dublin.