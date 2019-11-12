Gambling, sport and young people

Sir, – I am glad to see that alcohol advertisements are being banned near schools (“Alcohol advertisements to be banned near schools from Wednesday”, News, November 11th).

However, when are the authorities going to grasp the urgent nettle of banning gambling advertisements altogether?

Young people watch a lot of sport and they are being bombarded constantly by the message that gambling is cool and chic. It isn’t, and it is reaching epidemic proportions among young people.

The responsible thing to do, despite the undoubted tax revenues from the gambling industry, is to bring in new and tough regulations now. – Yours, etc,

MARK BOOBBYER,

Whitechurch,

Dublin 16.