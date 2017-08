Sir,– Surely Seán Quinn and his associates could have found a more socially constructive project than joining the already excessive number of betting enterprises that exist on the backs of gullible punters (“Seán Quinn bets on online gaming business with family members”, August 19th). He of all people should know the damage that reckless gambling can inflict on a family. – Yours, etc,

JOHN ROGERS,

Rathowen,

Co Westmeath.