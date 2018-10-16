Gaelic football rules

Sir, – I understand that in 1862 the rules of chess were last changed. Imagine all the rule changes which could have taken place had the GAA (founded 1884) taken over the administration of chess. The primary purpose of Gaelic football should be to provide enjoyment to the people playing the sport. It should not be a vehicle for endless non-playing cranks decrying the manner in which players choose to play and constantly wanting to meddle with the rules. – Yours, etc,

BILLY HANNIGAN,

Dublin 12.