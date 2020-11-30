‘GAA exceptionalism’ does not exist

A chara, – Jennifer O’Connell (“GAA exceptionalism wins in a pandemic”, Opinion & Analysis, November 28th) should take an occasional glance at the back pages of The Irish Times and she might be surprised to find that, over the lockdown period, Pro 14, European Cup and international rugby; League of Ireland, European club and international soccer; horse-racing; and the Irish Open golf tournament have also taken place on our island.

“GAA exceptionalism”, as she describes it, does not exist.

Elite sport was allowed to continue to provide the public with an escape from the tedium of the pandemic.

All lower-level sport ceased, club GAA included.

The GAA is the easy target here, but the truth is that it is far from an exceptional case. – Is mise,

JOHN KELLY

Bennekerry,

Co Carlow.