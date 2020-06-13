GAA and social distancing

A chara, – Malachy Thompson (Letters, June 12th) expresses concerns over the length of queues to get into Croke Park this year. While he is right that the total length of the queue will be 42km, he surely must be aware that Croke Park has multiple entrances and that not everyone will arrive at the same time. There is quite a lot of space around Croke Park particularly on the Cusack Stand side to ensure socially distant queuing.

Perhaps the Dublin supporters will assist in this regard by reverting to their old habit of arriving 10 minutes after the match was due to begin!

Croke Park is similarly equipped with large gates to ensure fast egress from the stadium after a big match. The big question for me is, with capacity reduced by half, how am I going to find a ticket? – Is mise,

JOHN KELLY,

Bennekerry,

Co Carlow.