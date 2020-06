Sir, –So the GAA could allow in 21,000 spectators with social distancing of two metres or 42,000 at one metre (“GAA could install seats on Hill 16 when Croke Park reopens”, Sports News, June 9th).

Either way, this still represents a total spectator queue length of 42km! The question to be answered is not how to get them in safely, rather how do they get them out? – Yours, etc,

MALACHY THOMPSON,

Renmore,

Galway.