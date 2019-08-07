GAA and Sky viewership

Sir, – I was laughing and commiserating with the lonesome bachelor, in Keith Duggan’s excellent article, on his attempts to view a crucial inter-county match (“Western shoot-out should be a free-to-air affair”, Sport, August 3rd).

Part of the Sky deal was the promotion of GAA to the British viewing public, but which has thus far claimed minuscule audiences. Not deterred by this fact, I await the arrival of Tony from Tottenham or Rodney from Redditch to a GAA ground near you, so moved were they by a game they haven’t the slightest interest in. – Yours, etc,

MARY FOGARTY,

Balbriggan,

Co Dublin.